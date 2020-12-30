Stacy Alicia Myers Nichols, 37, of Llano passed away Dec. 23, 2020

Stacy Alicia Myers Nichols of Llano, Texas, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 37. She was born on May 26, 1983, to Bert Myers Jr. and Leann Jones Myers in Llano, where she grew up.

Stacy was a very vibrant and outgoing person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed riding horses and rodeo in her teenage years. She later enjoyed painting and making artsy projects and spending time with her children. During her 37 years, she made many friends and had four children, who were the light of her life, her heart and soul.

Stacy is survived by her mother and father, Bert Myers Jr. and Leann Myers of Llano and Tow; grandparents Bert Myers Sr. and Rena Myers of Llano; and her four children, Cheyanne Rena Bertelson of Llano, and Easton Chance Nichols, Caden James Nichols, and Denton Gunner Penn, all of Odessa. She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Nicole Woodrum and husband Kenneth of Llano; three nieces, Katie and Makenna Moore and Harley Woodrum; uncles Kenneth Myers and Todd Jones of Kingsland; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service with celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.