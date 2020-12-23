COVID-19 vaccinations begin

Burnet County Local Health Authority Dr. Jules Madrigal was one of the first local healthcare providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. She received her vaccination Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

The medical center got an allotment of the Moderna vaccines on Tuesday and began vaccinating frontline healthcare providers that same day.

Ascension Seton has implemented a comprehensive vaccine administration plan that is consistent with federal and state guidance.

“We are encouraging our own associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help ensure the continued safety and well-being of them, their families and all those we are privileged to serve, and for the general public to do so once it becomes available,” said Karen Litterer, hospital administrator and chief nursing officer for Ascension Seton Highland Lakes. “We are taking extra steps to ensure these frontline staff have access to the vaccine, and we are working to eliminate social and economic barriers to ensure that they can receive the vaccine as a prioritized group. Vaccination is one of the most effective strategies to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.”

