Beware of warrant scam, warns law enforcement

Don’t fall for a caller claiming to be a Burnet County sheriff’s deputy or constable with a warrant for your arrest, law enforcement officials are warning residents.

In November, someone claiming to be a deputy was calling people to inform them about a warrant for their arrest. If they obtained a prepaid credit card or gift card and called him back at the number he provided, then he would take care of the warrant, he said.

Starting around Dec. 17, a scammer claiming to be Burnet County Precinct 1 Constable Leslie Ray gave those he called a similar scenario.

However, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said neither of these callers are legitimate.

“No government agency will contact an individual and request payment by using gift cards or prepaid credit cards,” the BCSO posted on its Facebook page. “If you receive a call from an individual demanding payment and identifying themselves as a Burnet County employee or other government agency employee, do not give out any personal information.”

Instead, law enforcement officials said, hang up and contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

