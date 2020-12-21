Llano ISD suspends remote learning

Llano Independent School District announced it is suspending remote learning as of Jan. 12, 2021.

The LISD board of trustees and administrators came to the decision during a regular Dec. 14 meeting and sent a notice alerting families.

“After reviewing the data and discussing with our administration and school board, we are doing what we believe is in the best interest of all our students in Llano ISD,” according to a district statement. The final day for remote learning was Dec. 18, the last day of class before the Christmas break. Students return from the break on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

LISD did keep the door open for students to continue remote in certain situations.

“The only exception will be for those students who are told to quarantine by a health professional due to close contact exposure or a positive test result for COVID-19 or students with a special circumstance,” the statement added. “The students who require special medical needs will work with their campus administrators.”

The district will consider those situations on a case-by-case basis with a doctor’s note as well. Those who are allowed to continue remote learning will still have to meet certain online attendance and assignment completion requirements.

Campuses will begin contacting families of remote learners beginning the week of Jan. 4, 2021, to begin the process of those students returning to campus.

editor@thepicayune.com