Burnet CISD names interim middle school principal

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District has named Jennifer Stewart interim principal at Burnet Middle School.

Stewart will take over the role Jan. 5. Students return to campus Jan. 6 from Christmas break.

She steps in after the passing of Principal Jeremy LeJeune, who died Dec. 6.

“Jennifer’s knowledge of middle school and her servant’s heart makes her the perfect candidate to serve as interim principal at Burnet Middle School as she supports students and staff during the spring semester,” stated BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett in a media release.

Stewart is currently assistant principal for Curriculum and Instruction at Burnet High School. She has extensive experience at the middle school level. Stewart taught middle school English language arts for nine years and served as a middle school assistant principal for three.

She also was a secondary language arts facilitator for five years and coordinator of staff development for four years, both at Leander ISD.

