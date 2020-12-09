Burnet police looking for feed store burglars

The Burnet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in the burglary of Hill Country Feed & Supply.

According to police, someone broke into the feed store, located in the 1800 block of East Polk Street, sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 19 and 6 a.m. Nov. 20. They took cash, the cash register, a laptop computer, and a red backpack.

The items and cash are valued at $7,000.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary may contact Burnet Police Department Investigator Ron Sullivan at 512-756-6404.

Tips also can be made to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

Burnet County law enforcement have responded to several burglaries and vehicles burglaries over the past several weeks. The holiday season is one of the most popular times for theft, so police recommend people take steps to help prevent nefarious activities.

One of the easiest things to do is simply lock your home or vehicle doors. Also, take any valuables from your vehicle inside your home or business with you. If you can’t, then place the valuables inside the trunk or other secure part of your vehicle.

