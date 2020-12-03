Santa is dashing across Granite Shoals with holiday duckies

Some of the 750 rubber duckies Santa Claus will be giving to Granite Shoals residents during the Santa Dash on Dec. 4. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Santa Claus is dashing through the city of Granite Shoals to visit boys and girls of all ages on Friday, Dec. 4.

In fact, he and the city are calling it the Santa Dash.

He won’t be in his sleigh — in order allow his reindeer to rest for their big night. Instead, Santa has recruited members of the Granite Shoals Fire Department as his helpers. They will meet Santa at City Hall to give him a ride on a fire engine as he visits different neighborhoods in the city to give away 750 holiday rubber duckies to anyone who wants one.

“When you hear the siren, step out,” said Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith.

At 6 p.m., Santa will head to Christmas by the Highway, located at the corner of RR 1431 and H.A. Barnett Drive, to flip the switch on at the annual holiday lights display created by the city’s Beautification Advisory Group. The members, along with employees of the city’s Streets and Parks Department, have been busy setting up the display to officially start the Christmas season.

Christmas by the Highway runs nightly Friday through Jan. 2, 2021.

For holiday lights displays and events, check out the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide.

