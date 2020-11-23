FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Llano, Faith advance; Marble Falls wins district contest

The Llano High School football team defeated Lyford 49-16 on Nov. 20 in the Class 3A Division I area round. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games played the weekend of Nov. 20-21.

Llano 49, Lyford 16

With the win, the Yellow Jackets (12-0 overall, 4-0 district) advance to the Class 3A Division I regional round.

UP NEXT

Llano vs. Jourdanton (11-1, 5-0) at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at John Gupton Stadium, 200 Gupton Way in Cedar Park.

Faith Academy 46, Huntsville Alpha Omega 30

With the win, Faith Academy of Marble Falls (6-2 overall, 3-0 district) advances to the regional finals in the six-man Division II playoffs of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

UP NEXT

Weekend of Dec. 4-5, Faith vs. winner of Conroe Covenant Christian School-New Braunfels Christian Academy contest. Site and time to be determined.

Marble Falls 44, Austin Northeast 0

The Mustangs are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in District 14-5A Division II

UP NEXT

Marble Falls vs. Austin Crockett (3-4, 2-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Toney Burger Activity Center and Stadium, 3200 Jones Road in Austin.

