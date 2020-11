SWIMMING: Burnet second at Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Invitational

Burnet High School senior swimmer Brynna Kirby was second in the 100-yard backstroke at the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Invitational on Nov. 13. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School swim team finished second with an overall score of 799 at the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Invitational on Nov. 13 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet.

RESULTS

Boys

50-yard freestyle – 2, Maczimus Griego, 23.88, 4, Zach Horan, 24.68, 6, Aidan Zollitsch, 26.20, 10, Landyn Murdock, 26.42; 100-yard butterfly – 1, Zach Horan, 59.45, 2, Ryan Behrens, 1:00.74, 3, Landyn Murdock, 1:03.20; 100-yard freestyle – 1, Maczimus Griego, 52.08, 2, Jordan Messer, 54.36, 6, Aidan Zollitsch, 1:01.29, 10, Lucas Judice, 1:14.26; 100-yard backstrock – 1, Hayden Brown, 1:04.15; 100-yard breaststroke – 2, Jordan Messer, 1:11.51, 3, Ryan Behrens, 1:11.73, 6, Mason Hughes, 1:22.82, 7, Carter Bostic, 1:34.49; 200-yard freestyle – 2, Hayden Brown, 1:58.46; 200-yard individual medley – 3, Mason Hughes, 2:39.16; 200-yard medley relay – 2, Burnet (A. Zollitsch, R. Behrens, L. Murdock, M. Hughes), 1:57.40; 200-yard freestyle relay – 1, Burnet (Z. Horan, R. Behrens, H. Brown, M. Griego), 1:37.22, 3, Burnet (J. Messer, L. Murdock, A. Zollitsch, M. Hughes), 1:43.90; 400-yard freestyle relay – 1, Burnet (M. Griego, Z. Horan, H. Brown, J. Messer), 3:42.39

Girls

50-yard freestyle – 4, Isabel Lunsford, 27.40, 8, Lydia Billick, 29.68, 10, Kyla Kleen, 29.92; 100-yard butterfly – 3, Brynlie Tappe, 1:19.56; 100-yard freestyle – 1, Isabel Lunsford, 58.38, 4, Jacey Huston, 1:06.01, 5, Kyla Kleen, 1:06.51, 6, Brynna Kirby, 1:07.16, 7, Kelly Nelson, 1:13.36; 100-yard backstroke – 2, Brynna Kirby, 1:15.56, 6, Elyzabeth Musiak, 1:26.07, 7, Emma Collins, 1:32.03; 100-yard breaststroke – 5, Lydia Billock, 1:28.34; 200-yard individual medley – 2, Brynlie Tappe, 2:45.86; 200-yard freestyle – 3, Jacey Huston, 2:26.15, 4, Rozalind Griego, 2:27.60; 500-yard freestyle – 2, Julianna La Joie, 6:23.45; 200-yard medley relay – 3, Burnet (B. Kirby, L. Billock, K. Kleen, B. Tappe), 2:18.37; 200-yard freestyle relay – 3, Burnet (J. La Joie, L. Billock, J. Huston, I. Lunsford), 1:58.60, 4, Burnet (B. Tappe, K. Nelson, K. Kleen, R. Griego), 2:06.69; 400-yard freestyle relay – 2, Burnet (J. La Joie, J. Huston, B. Kirby, I. Lunsford), 4:21.48

UP NEXT

Winter Classic Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet

jfierro@thepicayune.com