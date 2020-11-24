CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet runners compete at state

Burnet High School head cross-country coach Roy Kiser (left) and assistant coach Kristi Jones congratulate junior runner Andrus Urista (second from left) and sophomore runner Hudson Bennett on their finishes at the Class 4A state cross-country meet Nov. 24. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet High School sophomore Hudson Bennett and junior Andrus Urista competed at the Class 4A state cross-country meet Nov. 24 at Old Settlers Park to end the 2020 season.

Bennett was 20th overall in 16 minutes 33.58 seconds, while Urista clocked 18:05.92 to finish 97th overall.

Runners battled the elements, including chilly winds and even a little rain that left the course wet.

The two will now turn their attention to the 2021 track-and-field season that begins in the spring.

