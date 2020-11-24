CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet runners compete at state
Burnet High School sophomore Hudson Bennett and junior Andrus Urista competed at the Class 4A state cross-country meet Nov. 24 at Old Settlers Park to end the 2020 season.
Bennett was 20th overall in 16 minutes 33.58 seconds, while Urista clocked 18:05.92 to finish 97th overall.
Runners battled the elements, including chilly winds and even a little rain that left the course wet.
The two will now turn their attention to the 2021 track-and-field season that begins in the spring.