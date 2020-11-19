Granite Shoals OKs Taser purchases, swears in councilors

Granite Shoals City Council members Bruce Jones (left), Shirley Martin, Phil Ort, and Dr. Steve Hougen hold their certificates after taking oaths of office during the meeting Nov. 17. Photo by Ronnie Madrid

Granite Shoals police officers will soon be carrying new Tasers after the City Council approved the purchase during its regular meeting Nov. 17.

Police Chief Gary Boshears said the department had already budgeted the money to buy two replacement conducted energy weapons, but when he began conversations with Axon Enterprise Inc. regarding the purchase, representatives offered him a payment plan he thought was worthy enough to ask the council to approve.

The new deal calls for purchasing 12 new Tasers for $38,020 financed over five years. The police department has budgeted for the initial payment of $3,460.08 in the current fiscal year budget. The four remaining annual payments will be $8,640.

Boshears noted all 12 of the department’s current Tasers are either out of warranty or will be shortly.

“Some of the ones we have in house are from 2012. Those are still functional,” the chief said. “The warranty is for five years, but we push past it a little bit.”

The department will trade in its current Tasers, which reduced the first-year payment to the amount above.

Conducted energy weapons provide officers with a non-lethal weapon in certain situations. The department has guidelines in the use and deployment of Tasers and similar weapons.

“When they are deployed, they are very effective,” the chief said.

Two features of the new Tasers are the rechargeable batteries and data transfer. With the new devices, when officers recharge the batteries, the data is automatically and wirelessly transferred to the computer or Axon network.

The current Tasers require officers to hook them up to a computer and manually download the information.

In other business, the City Council swore in council members Bruce Jones, Shirley Martin, Phil Ort, and Dr. Steve Hougen. The four won their races during the Nov. 3 election.

