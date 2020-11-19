Marble Falls museum awarded grant to rebuild historic wall

Under the tree to the left is a pile of granite rubble that will be used to rebuild a rock wall at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. It is the same rock from the original wall that was recently knocked down during neighboring construction. The granite pieces are from a giveaway pile at Granite Mountain in the 1940s and '50s. Photo by Darlene Oostermeyer

The Falls on the Colorado Museum was awarded a $4,550 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative to reconstruct a historic 80-year-old granite rock wall on the museum grounds.

The grant, along with $3,269 in matching funds, will help reconstruct the wall by the Old Granite School building, which houses The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway. The wall was recently demolished during construction at the adjacent Marble Falls Elementary School.

“You can’t just throw that wall away,” said museum board chair Darlene Oostermeyer. “There’s so much history in that wall.”

The original wall was built during the Great Depression by former Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Don Cude and several unemployed rock masons. Former MFISD student and rock mason Matt Becker is rebuilding the wall.

“Our mission is to preserve our history, to further our heritage, to protect artifacts and to provide an ongoing history of Marble Falls and the surrounding communities,” Oostermeyer said in a statement. “Saving this wall is saving a piece of history and another way we can fulfill our mission.”

The community grant is one of 27 such grants recently awarded through LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. The program has helped volunteer fire departments, local governments, and nonprofit organizations fund improvement projects.

