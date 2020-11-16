FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Llano advances, Smoking for Jesus wins state

The Llano High School football team hoisted the bi-district championship trophy after the Yellow Jackets defeated Marion 49-14 on Nov. 13 to advance to the second round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games the weekend of Nov. 13.

Llano 49, Marion 14

The Yellow Jackets are bi-district champions.

UP NEXT

Llano vs. Lyford on Friday, Nov. 20, in the area round of the Class 3A Division I playoffs. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Poss Johnson Field, 400 Texas 123 North in Karnes City.

Marble Falls 62, Austin Navarro 0

The Mustangs are now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in District 25-4A.

UP NEXT

Marble Falls vs. Austin Northeast on Friday, Nov. 20, in a district home game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

Boerne 38, Burnet 7

The Bulldogs’ season ended in the first round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs. They finished at 4-6 overall and 1-3 in District 13-4A.

Faith Academy 44 Temple Holy Trinity 22

The Flames finish the regular season at 6-2 and begin the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Faith Academy vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy on Saturday, Nov. 21, in the area round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Smoking for Jesus 65, Grayson Christian School 29

The Eagles (6-3) are the six-man state champions in the Texas Christian Athletic League.

