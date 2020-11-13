Faith’s Gus Henry to run track at Rice

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Gus Henry signed a letter of intent Friday, Nov. 13, for a track-and-field scholarship to Rice University in Houston. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Gus Henry is taking his track-and-field prowess to Rice University in Houston after signing a letter of intent Friday, Nov. 13, to become an Owl.

According to Athletic.net, Henry leads the nation in track-and-field points earned by a high school athlete.

The Faith Academy senior said he chose Rice University because it’s a “great university” with “great coaches.”

“Those were the two things I was looking for,” he said.

Faith Academy athletics director and head track-and-field coach Steve McCannon said Henry has left a path to inspire other Faith students. A banner will hang in the gym to let visitors know of his accomplishment.

“The one thing at Faith Academy is we believe in developing the athlete,” McCannon said. “They are a different person as they come through Faith Academy. Gus is a shining reflection of everything at Faith.”

Faith assistant athletics director and head boys basketball coach Zakk Revelle remembered one moment that revealed plenty about Henry.

He received a phone call from Henry’s mother, Angela, four years ago asking if her son could arrive earlier than expected to the gymnasium so he could get in some extra shots before the Flames’ contest.

Revelle said the athlete arrived and put in the time.

When the game began, Faith went on a 28-0 scoring streak, and Henry had at least 18 of those points.

“It wasn’t the game (that told me about his drive),” Revelle said. “It was the fact he called and wanted to get better.”

Henry will major in math and science and “use it as a backup for track when I’m done.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com