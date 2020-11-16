Smoking for Jesus wins state title

Don’t settle.

That was the Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School football team’s slogan for the 2020 season, and the Eagles showed that on every down in capturing its first state championship Nov. 14.

The Eagles (6-3) defeated Sherman Grayson Christian 65-29 in the Texas Christian Athletic League’s six-man football state championship at Bellville Faith Academy in Bellville. This was the second year in a row the two teams faced off for the state title.

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Legier was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, completing 25 of 38 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also had six carries for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

“We prepared a lot and put in a lot of work,” said head coach Charles Frazier. “We finished the whole game.”

Frazier said his players never eased up, wanting to finish the game as strong as they began it.

The Eagles led 6-0 after the first quarter and 39-21 at the half. After the two teams exchanged scores in the third quarter, the Eagles defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone while the offense scored 19 unanswered points for the victory.

Junior receiver Arthur Eaglin III had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Eagles rushed for 208 yards and seven scores.

For Frazier and many of his returners, winning the championship made them reflect on their first year of play three years ago when they went 0-10.

This was the second year in a row for the Eagles to play in the state championship, but this year’s outcome was much different. Last year, Grayson Christian won 86-51.

In 2019, the Eagles were simply happy to be playing for the championship. This year’s Eagles weren’t going to be satisfied with anything less than the victory.

“Last year, we got there and the thought was, ‘We made it to state,’” the coach said. “This year, it’s, ‘Hey, we can win this thing.’ It’s not that we made it, it’s that we can win it.”

On the bus ride home, the Eagles were already dreaming of adding another state title to the trophy case next year. After all, Frazier returns all of his players.

“We have a great opportunity to do it again,” he said. “We can only get better from here. We’re trying to repeat this thing.”

