CROSS COUNTRY: Faith Academy girls fourth at state

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Molly Murphy runs at the Class 2A state meet of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools on Nov. 2. Courtesy photo

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls cross-country team finished fourth at the Class 2A state meet of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools on Nov. 2 in Waco.

“The girls team came into the meet with a real shot at getting second place but came up short,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We have a very young team, and the season was very short with limited racing available. I am very proud of this team and all the work that they put in during the season to get themselves on the podium by finishing fourth. State is all about being ready when it really counts.”

Seniors Tyler Kwan and Grayson Poage ran in the boys race and finished in the top 30. Kwan was the District 3-2A champion in 17 minutes and 52 seconds, which set a new program record, and Poage is the Flames’ starting quarterback.

“Tyler works hard and competes every time,” McCannon said. “I appreciate the effort Grayson gives and how he is able to balance everything.”

FAITH RESULTS

GIRLS (2 miles)

6, Molly Murphy, 13:22.8; 18, Claire Poage, 14:37; 29, McKenzie Ahrlett, 15:25.4; 46, Kara Kwan, 15:56.4; 50, Anabele Merlick, 16:20.1; 65, Audrianna Poage, 17:50.7; 76, Gloria Merlick, 20:38.2

BOYS (3.2 miles)

12, Tyler Kwan, 18:19.4; 28, Grayson Poage, 19:23.6

