GOLF: Marble Falls girls third at Llano

The Marble Falls High School girls golf team finished third at the Llano Invitational on Nov 3. The team includes Jordi Oelschleger (left), Ann Marie Wollek, Maddie DeBerard, Lyndsey Schwope, Taylor Gunter. Not pictured is Kross Talamantes, who left before results were announced to join the basketball team. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School girls golf team was third at the Llano Invitational on Nov. 3 with a total score of 471.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Jordi Oelschleger, who finished eighth overall with an 89, and Kross Talamantes, who was 13th with a 91.

RESULTS

Marble Falls – Jordi Oelschleger, 89; Kross Talamantes, 91 (new personal best); Ann Marie Wollek, 96; Lyndsey Schwope, 97; Maddie Deberard, 98; Taylor Gunter, 103.

MEDALISTS

Llano – Reed, 109. Burnet – Stires, 130; Summers 132.

UP NEXT

Marble Falls at Lake Travis Invitational on Dec. 1, at Lakecliff Golf Club, 1700 Kahala Sunset Drive in Spicewood.