GOLF: Marble Falls girls third at Llano
The Marble Falls High School girls golf team was third at the Llano Invitational on Nov. 3 with a total score of 471.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Jordi Oelschleger, who finished eighth overall with an 89, and Kross Talamantes, who was 13th with a 91.
RESULTS
Marble Falls – Jordi Oelschleger, 89; Kross Talamantes, 91 (new personal best); Ann Marie Wollek, 96; Lyndsey Schwope, 97; Maddie Deberard, 98; Taylor Gunter, 103.
MEDALISTS
Llano – Reed, 109. Burnet – Stires, 130; Summers 132.
UP NEXT
Marble Falls at Lake Travis Invitational on Dec. 1, at Lakecliff Golf Club, 1700 Kahala Sunset Drive in Spicewood.