Barca Academy of Austin brings free youth soccer clinic to Burnet

Barca Academy of Austin is coming to Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet to hold a free youth clinic. Courtesy photo

The Barca Academy of Austin is hosting a free youth soccer clinic for ages 5-13 on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Burnet.

The 90-minute clinic begins at 5:30 p.m. at Haley-Nelson Park, 1624 Buchanan Drive, and will be led by four instructors. Registration is available online.

Barca Academy Executive Director Pau Ramirez credited Highland Lakes residents and avid soccer lovers Manolo Custodio and Clayton Patterson for the program coming to Burnet. It also helps that soccer is a very popular sport in the area.

“There’s a big concentration of soccer players in Burnet, Marble Falls, and Granite Shoals,” Ramirez said. “They proposed to us to host the training session.”

Players practice fundamental skills on the field and learn how to physically and mentally prepare for matches, he said.

“We want to reach community players who aren’t able to come to Barca Academy and bring them the different ideas of training sessions and how to play the Barca way,” Ramirez said. “Our slogan is: ‘We are more than a club.’”

