Bertram council takes shape

Bertram residents will hear from a familiar voice and a new one on the city council following the Nov. 3 election.

Kim Allen Klose was re-elected with 242 votes at 27.7 percent. Stephanie Fitzsimmons was elected with 227 votes, 26 percent.

The race featured four candidates with the top two landing a seat on the council. Jean Worrell and Allen Rodgers also ran, earning 200 votes (22.91 percent) and 204 votes (23.37 percent) respectively.

Incumbent Councilor Jane Scheidler was not on the ballot.

Bertram Mayor Adam Warden ran unopposed for re-election. Warden was elected to the City Council first in 2016 and then elected mayor in 2018.

The Bertram City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St.

alex@thepicayune.com