Free COVID-19 testing in Marble Falls extended through Dec. 30

Free COVID-19 testing will continue at Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N, each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the exception of Veterans' Day, Nov. 11. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Free COVID-19 testing at the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station has been extended through Dec. 30. Testing is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays at the fire station, 700 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Initially, the free testing was to end Nov. 4.

Testing will not be held on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11. During the holidays, testing will be Monday, Nov. 23, before Thanksgiving, and Monday, Dec. 21, before Christmas.

No appointment is needed for the curative, or cheek swab, test for the virus that causes COVID-19, but you can pre-register online to cut down on the wait. You also do not need a doctor’s order or to be exhibiting symptoms.

Testing is open to anyone, not just Marble Falls residents.

Tests are drive-up, so you don’t need to exit your vehicle. Staff from Curative, the company conducting the tests, will hand testing items to people with extension poles to minimize contact. They will give instructions on how to conduct the self-administered tests.

All materials are contained in individual bags. Once a person completes the cheek swab, they place the swab in the provided tube, secure the cap, place it in a provided sealable bag, and return it to the Curative worker.

Results usually come back in 24-48 hours.

The city of Marble Falls, the Marble Falls Office of Emergency Management, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are sponsoring the tests. Visit the TDEM’s website or call 830-798-7094 for more information.

