Williams re-elected to District 25 seat

6 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton
US Rep. Roger Williams of Texas

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) won his re-election bid for Texas' District 25 against Democratic challenger Julie Oliver. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Texas voters on Nov. 3 re-elected U.S. Rep. Roger Williams to represent District 25 in Congress.

Williams beat Democratic challenger Julie Oliver, 219,053 to 164,415. Libertarian candidate Bill Kelsey received 7,678 votes.

“Tonight, the people of Texas’ 25th District have once again sent a clear message that they want a government that abides by the Constitution and empowers the American people to reach their fullest potential,” Williams said after his successful re-election bid. He was first elected to Congress in 2012. “I’m honored they have once again trusted me to represent them in Congress, and I pledge to spend this next term continuing to fight for lower taxes, defending our law enforcement, taking care of our military and veterans and protecting the unborn.”

This was Oliver’s second attempt to unseat Williams. In 2018, she garnered about 45 percent of the vote. This time, it slipped to about 42 percent. 

She expressed her gratitude to those who helped her during her campaign.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that thousands of volunteers who sacrificed for this campaign poured into fighting for a better future for Texas,” she said in a statement after the election results were announced. “Thousands of people chipped in whatever they could afford to this campaign, because they recognized that our healthcare system is broken and ensuring that every American has healthcare is a moral and economic necessity.” 

