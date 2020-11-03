CROSS COUNTRY: Two Marble Falls runners advance to regionals

The Marble Falls High School cross-country team competed at the District 25-5A meet at Old Settlers Park on Oct. 30. Two Mustang runners advanced to regionals. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School cross-country runners Samuel Valdez and Austin Flores advanced to the Class 5A Region IV meet after the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs competed in the District 25-5A meet at Old Settlers Park on Oct. 30.

Valdez was ninth overall in 16 minutes and 19.30 seconds; Flores finished 10th in 16:22.

The boys team was fourth overall in the team standings, while the Lady Mustangs finished sixth.

MARBLE FALLS FINISHES

BOYS (3.2 MILES)

9, Samuel Valdez, 16:19.30; 10, Austin Flores, 16:22; 12, Shea Johnson, 16:30.30; 24, Eric Nickowski, 16:54; 33, Bryce Atkinson, 17:25.90; 38, Johnathan Randolph, 17:47.50; 44, Javier Castro, 18:04.40

GIRLS (3.2 MILES)

34, Alexandra Ellis, 21:28.30; 36, Mila Dueshop, 21:38.60; 39, Sayra Salazar, 22:10; 41, Lindsay Randolph, 22:42.80; 42, Jennifer Arreguin, 23:02.10

UP NEXT

Class 5A Region IV meet is Monday, Nov. 9, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 700 Nile St.

jfierro@thepicayune.com