VOLLEYBALL: Burnet wins bi-district
The Burnet High School volleyball team defeated La Grange 25-13, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18 to capture a bi-district championship in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Oct. 30.
The Lady Dawgs (16-12 overall, 7-3 District 19-4A) will face Carthage in the an area playoff contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Madisonville High School, 811 S. May St. in Madisonville.
BURNET STATS
- Kills – Caty Crow 12
- Aces – Caty Crow 1
- Assists – Rylee Hernandez 35
- Digs – Rylee Hernandez 15
- Assisted Blocks – Teagan Tappe 3