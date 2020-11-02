VOLLEYBALL: Burnet wins bi-district

Burnet volleyball wins bi-district

The Burnet High School volleyball team celebrated a bi-district championship after beating La Grange 3-1 on Oct. 30. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School volleyball team defeated La Grange 25-13, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18 to capture a bi-district championship in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Oct. 30. 

The Lady Dawgs (16-12 overall, 7-3 District 19-4A) will face Carthage in the an area playoff contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Madisonville High School, 811 S. May St. in Madisonville.

BURNET STATS

  • Kills – Caty Crow 12
  • Aces – Caty Crow 1
  • Assists – Rylee Hernandez 35
  • Digs – Rylee Hernandez 15
  • Assisted Blocks – Teagan Tappe 3

