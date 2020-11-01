FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Marble Falls and Burnet lose; Faith and Smoking for Jesus win

Scores from Highland Lakes high school football games on Oct. 30.

Liberty Hill 40, Marble Falls 7

The Mustangs are now 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in District 14-5A Division II after losing to Liberty Hill (6-0, 4-0) in a district home game.

UP NEXT

Marble Falls at Austin McCallum on Thursday, Nov. 5, in a district game. Kickoff is at House Park Athletic Facility, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd. in Austin.

Austin LBJ 18, Burnet 10

Burnet is now 4-4 on the season and 1-2 in District 13-4A Division I after losing to LBJ (4-3, 2-1) in a district road game.

UP NEXT

Burnet hosts Fischer Canyon Lake on Friday, Nov. 6, in a district game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. atBulldog Field, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive.

Llano Yellow Jackets

Llano was awarded a forfeit against Luling.

Llano is now 9-0 overall and 4-0 in District 13-3A Division I and the district champion.

UP NEXT

Llano has a bye Nov. 6 as it prepares for a bi-district championship against either Lytle, Randolph, or Mason with date, time, and site to be determined.

Faith Academy 30, Baytown Christian 6

Faith is now 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in District 4 Division II six-man of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools after beating Baytown Christian (4-1, 2-0).

UP NEXT

Faith hosts Round Rock Christian on Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Smoking for Jesus 31, Jubilee 30

Smoking for Jesus Christian Ministry School is now 5-3 overall after beating Jubilee.

UP NEXT

The Eagles play in the Texas Christian Athletic League championship on Nov. 28 against either Sherman Grayson Christian or San Antonio Town East Christian at the Cotton Bowl, 3750 Midway Plaza in Dallas.