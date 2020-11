SWIMMING: Burnet hosts Halloween-themed event

The Burnet High School swim team hosted its annual HootnHoller meet Oct. 31, a Halloween-themed competition. Burnet finished second overall with 713 points, while Marble Falls, with two swimmers, scored 71 points to finish fourth. The Bulldogs were second in the boys’ standings with 402 points, while the Lady Dawgs were third in the girls’ standings with 311 points. Marble Falls senior swimmer Landry Steward scored 40 points in the girls’ division, and sophomore swimmer Richard Miller scored 31 points in the boys division.

RESULTS

BOYS

50-yard freestyle – 2, Maczimus Griego (Burnet), 24.09, 3, Zach Horan (Burnet), 24.65, 10, Aidan Zollitsch (Burnet), 27.38, 14, Grant Roberts (Burnet), 33.98, 15, Lucas Judice (Burnet), 34.06, 16, Carter Bostic (Burnet), 34.16; 50-yard butterfly – 1, Maczimus Griego (Burnet), 25.53, 3, Zach Horan (Burnet), 26.45, 6, Ryan Behrens (Burnet), 28.23, 10, Landyn Murdock (Burnet), 29.44, 11, Aidan Zollitsch (Burnet), 30.53; 50-yard backstroke – 4, Hayden Brown (Burnet), 29.78, 11, Grant Roberts (Burnet), 49.05; 100-yard freestyle – 2, Richard Miller (Marble Falls), 57.49; 4, Jordan Messer (Burnet), 55.73; 6, Hayden Brown (Burnet), 56.78; 50-yard breaststroke – 1, Ryan Behrens (Burnet), 32.07, 2, Jordan Messer (Burnet), 32.25, 9, Mason Hughes (Burnet), 38.92, 11, Carter Bostic (Burnet), 44.08, 12, Lucas Judice (Burnet), 50.84; 100-yard individual medley – 8, Mason Hughes (Burnet), 1:14.76

GIRLS

50-yard freestyle – 7, Julianna La Joie (Burnet), 29.97, 10, Kelly Nelson (Burnet), 34.04, 13, Zoe Nicholl (Burnet), 35.10, 15, Elyzabeth Musiak (Burnet), 36.17, 16, Lauren Jones (Burnet), 36.19, 17, Alexia Brooks (Burnet), 36.60; 50-yard butterfly – 8, Isabel Lunsford (Burnet), 30.76, 12, Brynlie Tappe (Burnet), 33.54; 100-yard freestyle – 3, Landry Stewart (Marble Falls), 57.74, Isabel Lunsford (Burnet), 1:00.57, 11, Jacey Huston (Burnet), 1:06.66, 16, Emma Collins (Burnet), 1:19.94; 50-yard backstroke – 8, J. LaJoie (Burnet), 35.02, 10, R. Griego (Burnet), 37.56, 12, Kelly Nelson (Burnet), 37.83, 14, E. Musiak, 40.25, 16, E. Collins (Burnet), 45.13; 50-yard breaststroke – 9, Jacey Huston (Burnet), 41.47, 10, Lydia Billick (Burnet), 41.77; 100-yard individual medley – 3, Stewart (Marble Falls), 1:08.00, 9, Tappe (Burnet), 1:14.42, 11, Lydia Billock (Burnet), 1:18.81; 200-yard freestyle 5, Rozalind Griego (Burnet), 2:24.25

MIXED RELAYS

5-by-5 50-yard freestyle frog feet relay – 1, Burnet (J. Huston, G. Maczimus, L. Billick, Z. Horan), 2:03.58, 3, Burnet (Z. Nicholl, H. Brown, R. Griego, A. Zollitsch), 2:14.20, 8, Burnet (A. Brooks, E. Musiak, L. Jones, K. Nelson), 2:44.86; 100-yard mixed freestyle broomstick relay – 1, Burnet (Murdock, Huston, Lunsford, Messer), 1:08.84, 2, Burnet (Zollitsch, Tappe, Nelson, Behrens), 1:11.27, 7, Burnet (C. Bostic, E. Collins, L. Jones, L. Judice), 1:34.54; 200-yard mixed freestyle witch hat relay – 1, Burnet (M. Griego, Billock, La Joie, Horan), 2:34.10; 3, Burnet (R. Behrens, B. Tappe, I. Lunsford, M. Hughes), 2:38.99; 100-yard mixed freestyle sweatshirt relay – 1, Burnet (L. Murdock, J. LaJoie, R. Griego, H. Brown), 1:26.14, 5, Burnet (C. Bostic, E. Musiak, G. Roberts, A. Brooks), 1:48.39, 8, Burnet (Z. Nicholl, L. Judice, L. Jones, E. Collins), 2:02.25

