Pickins by Sassy antique shop grand opening is Nov. 6

A grand opening for Pickins by Sassy is Friday, Nov. 6, at 901 S. Water St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Pickins by Sassy is holding a grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at 901 S. Water St. in Burnet.

The shop, which specializes in antiques and “re-do” furniture, is owned by Kimmy and Neil Wilson.

“Everybody knows me by my redoing and painting furniture, to make something ugly into Kimmy cute,” she said with a laugh.

The store will have two giveaways for its grand opening: a candle and a $100 gift certificate. To be eligible, people must stop by to drop their names in a bowl for the drawings.

Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

editor@thepicayune.com