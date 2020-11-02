Pickins by Sassy antique shop grand opening is Nov. 6

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Pickins by Sassy in Burnet

A grand opening for Pickins by Sassy is Friday, Nov. 6, at 901 S. Water St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Pickins by Sassy is holding a grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at 901 S. Water St. in Burnet. 

The shop, which specializes in antiques and “re-do” furniture, is owned by Kimmy and Neil Wilson.

“Everybody knows me by my redoing and painting furniture, to make something ugly into Kimmy cute,” she said with a laugh. 

The store will have two giveaways for its grand opening: a candle and a $100 gift certificate. To be eligible, people must stop by to drop their names in a bowl for the drawings. 

Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

District 25 congressional battle gets closer every election

3 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton

ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 2

3 days ago by: DailyTrib.com

Local party members get ready for a long Election Day

3 days ago by: Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *