Pickins by Sassy antique shop grand opening is Nov. 6
Pickins by Sassy is holding a grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at 901 S. Water St. in Burnet.
The shop, which specializes in antiques and “re-do” furniture, is owned by Kimmy and Neil Wilson.
“Everybody knows me by my redoing and painting furniture, to make something ugly into Kimmy cute,” she said with a laugh.
The store will have two giveaways for its grand opening: a candle and a $100 gift certificate. To be eligible, people must stop by to drop their names in a bowl for the drawings.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.