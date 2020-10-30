MFHS student brings BB gun on campus

Marble Falls school district officials and police are investigating an incident in which a student brought a BB gun onto the Marble Falls High School campus.

Principal Damon Adams sent a letter to high school families and parents regarding the Thursday, Oct. 29, incident. According to the letter, a high school student reported seeing another student with a weapon on campus.

The campus administration and Marble Falls Police Department took action and determined the weapon in question was a BB gun. However, Adams pointed out, possession of a BB gun on campus is still a violation of school rules.

The student faces discipline as outlined in the Marble Falls Independent School District Code of Conduct.

“I want to commend our campus safety and security protocols as well as our hard working staff,” Adams stated in the letter. “This is a great opportunity to remind your students that they are a vital part of keeping our campus safe.”

Adams pointed out that students can share information or concerns with teachers, campus administration, or the School Resource Officer at any time. The district also has an anonymous tip line online or thorough StayALERT. Students can also call in tips to 1-866-756-5477.

