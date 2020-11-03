School board election results

While many local races were uncontested, two Highland Lakes school boards saw three out of four positions up for grabs. In typical years, board of trustee elections are held in May, but due to COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to be rescheduled to part of the Nov. 3 general election.

Results came in at about 10 p.m. on election night.

MARBLE FALLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

In the Place 4 race, Larry Berkman held off challenger Justin Craig, 6,553 to 2,726.

“I was really thankful, and we give all the credit to the Lord,” Berkman said. With about 70 percent of the vote, Berkman said it made him feel like the people approve of what he’s doing on the board.

Berkman, a retired MFISD coach, was first elected in May 2014.

In the Place 3 race, Mandy McCary defeated Shelley Brasher, 5,843 votes to 2,215. The two were vying for a seat at the dais left vacant by Lee Ann Johnson, who resigned earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to serving my community on the school board,” McCary said, “and will do my very best to represent those who have put their trust in me.

BURNET CONSOLIDATED ISD

In the Burnet Consolidated ISD Place 7 race, incumbent Mark Kincaid won 6,842 to 2,384 over challenger Tricia Carr.

Kincaid, who retired from BCISD in 2016, was first elected to the school board in May 2017.

In the other spot, incumbent Suzanne Brown retained her Place 3 seat after running unopposed.

The school board terms are for three years.

daniel@thepicayune.com