YMCA opens new Burnet teen center

Birdo Lee Richards III cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of 'The Gen' Multi-Generation Center in Burnet. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

A new teen-oriented center opened at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet on Monday, Oct. 26.

Dubbed “The Gen” Multi-Generation Center, this 3,000-foot addition to the Burnet facility, 1601 S. Water St., can accommodate as many as 100 people at a time.

“This space will be a venue for a variety of programs, both young and older,” said Stephen Peres, board director of the YMCA of Greater Williamson County. “All of this was possible because of the support of our community.”

The YMCA of the Highland Lakes is part of the YMCA of Greater Williamson County.

The new center offers tutoring for students ages 10-18, a place to play video games, and a makerspace environment in which teens collaborate to “make” conceptual projects a reality.

“This is going to be such a valuable commodity, such as the Y was in its early days when it came — not only to Burnet but the surrounding towns and to the community in the Hill Country in general,” said Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley. “I think you’ll see people come from Bertram and Lake Victor and just all around the lakes to make use of this facility.”

The center was dedicated to the late Birdo Lee Richards Jr., a city of Burnet sanitation engineer who worked as a chain man during Burnet High School football games for more than 20 years.

His son, Birdo Lee Richards III, cut the ribbon at the Oct. 26 ceremony.

