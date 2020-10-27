Tour The Garden and learn its importance to the community

Lead gardener David Waldo (left), Trinity Episcopal Church Associate Rector Nan Kennedy, and Trinity Episcopal Children's Chapel leader Judy Pullen invite the community to a free tour of The Garden at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The community is invited to a free tour of The Garden Powered by the Highland Lakes Master Gardeners at Trinity Episcopal Church. The garden provides fresh produce for The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

The tour starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, on church grounds, 909 Avenue D in Marble Falls.

Lead gardener David Waldo and Judy Pullen, the church’s children’s chapel leader, are leading the tour.

Waldo said people will learn why The Garden is a community asset.

“We raise organic vegetables for The Helping Center (food pantry),” Waldo said. “That’s the only way people who go to The Helping Center can get fresh produce. We also want to educate people on different gardening methods. We want to educate people on how to go about it effectively.”

The Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association helps with the garden, but anyone is welcome to volunteer. The association started the project in 2011 alongside The Helping Center, located at 1315 Broadway in Marble Falls. The center is relocating a few blocks away in the coming months to a new facility, and the Master Gardeners also needed to move the garden.

Trinity Episcopal Church offered land on its grounds. The spring and summer marked the first complete season and harvest from The Garden, which produced more than 4,000 pounds of produce for The Helping Center.

“This is serving and giving back to the community,” Pullen said.

While the tour will be no more than 40 minutes, Waldo said he can stay longer to answer questions.

