Warehouse BBQ in Burnet opens

Warehouse BBQ and Meetery is open for business in Burnet. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Warehouse BBQ and Meetery opened for business Oct. 17, ready to serve barbecue to the masses in Burnet.

The eatery, located at 305 N. Water St., is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. until sold out on Sundays.

Customers have their choice of brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork, sides, and beverages. Meat is served by the pound, and meals include beans, bread, onions, and pickles. Individuals can also buy a barbecue sandwich, chips, and a drink.

On Fridays, Warehouse BBQ offers live music from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, check out the Warehouse BBQ and Meetery Facbook page or call 512-588-6068.

editor@thepicayune.com