Clean Storage offers units in Marble Falls

Clean Storage, 706 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, celebrated its ribbon cutting Oct. 2 with owners Tom (left) and Mary Barker, Bill Wier of BW Construction, Clean Storage manager Bonnie Talamantez, Burt Wier of BW Construction, Jordyn Stephens of BW Construction, and Boyd Staedtler of Boyd’s Electric. Courtesy photo

Clean Storage, located at 706 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, is open for business.

Units are available in different sizes and as non-climate- and climate-controlled with 24-hour access, onsite security, and digital video surveillance. Customers can pay their bills online.

Clean Storage also broke ground on its RV storage units, which will be completely enclosed with sizes of 14 feet by 40 feet, 14 feet by 45 feet, and 14 feet by 50 feet.

For more information, call 512-514-3294.

