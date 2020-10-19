VOLLEYBALL: Burnet loses to Salado
The Burnet High School volleyball team (13-12 overall, 5-3 district) lost 18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25 to Jarrell (6-2, 15-10) in a District 19-4A match Oct. 13. Currently, the Lady Dawgs are third in the district.
UP NEXT
Burnet hosts Salado on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Doghouse, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. Freshmen and junior varsity take the court at 5 p.m.; varsity follows at 6 p.m.
BURNET STATS
- Kills – Sydne Massoletti, 12
- Aces – Katelynn Massey, 3
- Assists – Rylee Hernandez, 36
- Solo block – Maesyn Gay, 1
- Digs – Kyli Davis, 19