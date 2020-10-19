VOLLEYBALL: Burnet loses to Salado

The Burnet High School volleyball team finishes the regular season with a home match against Salado on Tuesday, Oct. 20, before beginning the Class 4A playoffs. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School volleyball team (13-12 overall, 5-3 district) lost 18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25 to Jarrell (6-2, 15-10) in a District 19-4A match Oct. 13. Currently, the Lady Dawgs are third in the district.

UP NEXT

Burnet hosts Salado on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Doghouse, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. Freshmen and junior varsity take the court at 5 p.m.; varsity follows at 6 p.m.

BURNET STATS

Kills – Sydne Massoletti, 12

Aces – Katelynn Massey, 3

Assists – Rylee Hernandez, 36

Solo block – Maesyn Gay, 1

Digs – Kyli Davis, 19

