FOOTBALL: Llano wins, Burnet, Faith, Smoking for Jesus lose

Burnet junior receiver Devonte Miller reaches for a pass during the Bulldogs' 45-7 loss to Lampasas on Oct. 16. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games on Oct. 16.

Lampasas 45, Burnet 7

Burnet is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in District 13-4A Division I after losing to Lampasas (5-0, 2-0) in a district home game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Burnet’s Cade Rye found receiver Devonte Miller for a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.

The Lampasas Badgers are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I in many polls.

UP NEXT

Taylor forfeited the Oct. 23 game to Burnet due to COVID-19. Burnet is at LBJ Austin (3-1, 2-0) on Oct. 30. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Llano 44, Lago Vista 27

Llano is now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in District 13-3A Division I after beating Lago Vista (4-3, 1-1) in a district road game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Llano quarterback Case Kuykendall had 18 carries for 160 yards and completed 11 of 18 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Llano senior running back Austin Hulon had 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Llano’s Jared Beasley caught two passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Jackets have scored 300 points through seven games this season.

UP NEXT

Llano vs. Blanco (6-1, 1-0) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

Austin Veritas 44, Faith Academy 30

Faith is now 1-2 overall after losing to Veritas (4-0) in a pre-district road game.

UP NEXT

Faith at Round Rock Concordia (0-3, 0-2) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Fritz Park, 400 Park Ave. in Hutto. It is the Flames’ District 4, Division II six-man opener.

Williamson County 76, Smoking for Jesus 46

Smoking for Jesus Christian Ministry School is now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district after losing to Williamson County Home School in a non-district game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Eagles sophomore quarterback Isaac Legier completed 23 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Jonathan Frazier caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

As a team, the Eagles had 23 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Smoking for Jesus at Johnson County Sports Association (6-2, 3-1) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at 900 All-Star Parkway in Cleburne.

Marble Falls off

The Marble Falls Mustangs game against Austin McCallum, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at House Park Stadium, was postponed to a date to be determined between Nov. 5-7.

The Mustangs are 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 14-5A Division II.

UP NEXT

Bye week Oct. 23. Marble Falls vs. Liberty Hill (4-0, 2-0) on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

