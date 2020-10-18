FOOTBALL: Llano wins, Burnet, Faith, Smoking for Jesus lose
Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games on Oct. 16.
Lampasas 45, Burnet 7
Burnet is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in District 13-4A Division I after losing to Lampasas (5-0, 2-0) in a district home game.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Burnet’s Cade Rye found receiver Devonte Miller for a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
- The Lampasas Badgers are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I in many polls.
UP NEXT
Taylor forfeited the Oct. 23 game to Burnet due to COVID-19. Burnet is at LBJ Austin (3-1, 2-0) on Oct. 30. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Llano 44, Lago Vista 27
Llano is now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in District 13-3A Division I after beating Lago Vista (4-3, 1-1) in a district road game.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Llano quarterback Case Kuykendall had 18 carries for 160 yards and completed 11 of 18 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
- Llano senior running back Austin Hulon had 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.
- Llano’s Jared Beasley caught two passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
- The Jackets have scored 300 points through seven games this season.
UP NEXT
Llano vs. Blanco (6-1, 1-0) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.
Austin Veritas 44, Faith Academy 30
Faith is now 1-2 overall after losing to Veritas (4-0) in a pre-district road game.
UP NEXT
Faith at Round Rock Concordia (0-3, 0-2) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Fritz Park, 400 Park Ave. in Hutto. It is the Flames’ District 4, Division II six-man opener.
Williamson County 76, Smoking for Jesus 46
Smoking for Jesus Christian Ministry School is now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district after losing to Williamson County Home School in a non-district game.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eagles sophomore quarterback Isaac Legier completed 23 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
- Sophomore Jonathan Frazier caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
- As a team, the Eagles had 23 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
UP NEXT
Smoking for Jesus at Johnson County Sports Association (6-2, 3-1) on Friday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at 900 All-Star Parkway in Cleburne.
Marble Falls off
The Marble Falls Mustangs game against Austin McCallum, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at House Park Stadium, was postponed to a date to be determined between Nov. 5-7.
The Mustangs are 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 14-5A Division II.
UP NEXT
Bye week Oct. 23. Marble Falls vs. Liberty Hill (4-0, 2-0) on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.