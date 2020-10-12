CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet medals at McGregor Invitational

Burnet High School cross-country runners were all smiles Oct. 10 at the McGregor Invitational. The boys' team was first, and the girls' team came in second. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School cross-country teams competed at the McGregor Invitational on Oct. 10. The Bulldogs won the boys varsity division, while the Lady Dawgs were second in the girls varsity division.

BURNET HIGHLIGHTS

The boys were paced by Hudson Bennett, who was the race champion in 16 minutes and 12 seconds. Teammate Andy Urista was second in 16:54.10, and Carlos Edu Olivera Leon was ninth in 17:41.

Rose Flores was the first Lady Dawg to cross the finish line for sixth place in 13:10.70.

Bennett’s time of 15:57.23 that he set at the Round Rock McNeil Meet on Sept. 26 is the fastest time in the state among high school boys, but Urista’s time at the McGregor Invitational propelled him to No. 8 in the state.

UP NEXT

Both teams will run at the Hewitt Kiwanis Midway Invitational in Waco on Thursday, Oct. 15. The girls run at 9:10 a.m.; the boys follow at 9:15 a.m.

BURNET FINISHES

Boys (3.1 miles)

1, Hudson Bennett, 16:12.70

2, Andres Urista, 16:54.10

9, Carlos Edu Olivera Leon, 17:41

12, Moses Deluna, 18:14.30

23, Matthew Silva, 18:59.80

26, Will Lewis, 19:14.40

44, Devin Petterson, 19:51.40

45, Diego Chavira, 19:54.10

Girls (2 miles)

6, Rose Flores, 13:20.70

11, Autumn Stires, 14:06.80

12, Caroline Rojas, 14:09.60

15, Brynn Holland, 14:55.50

19, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:31.10

20, Zoe Nicholl, 14:36.60

22, Juliana Suazo, 14:39.80