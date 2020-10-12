Marble Falls-McCallum games postponed

Marble Falls junior running back Roberto Adame stretches for one of his two touchdowns during the Mustangs' 55-0 win over Austin Travis on Oct. 9. The Mustangs' game scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, against the McCallum Knights has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at the Austin school. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls-Austin McCallum high school football contests scheduled for Oct. 14-15 are being moved to the week of Nov. 4-7 after the Knights requested a postponement due to COVID-19 concerns.

That’s the word from Mustangs head football coach Brian Herman.

“They called me and told me they were shut down and weren’t able to play,” Herman said. “They are shut down for COVID.”

Austin McCallum High School officials gave no more explanation, Herman added.

All three high school games — including the sub-varsity home games scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, and the varsity game originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, at House Park Stadium in Austin — will move to the first week of November with dates, times, and sites to be determined.

The Mustangs will treat this week as if it were a bye, Herman said.

“We’re making adjustments to our schedule,” he said.

Marble Falls already had a built-in bye for Friday, Oct. 23.

Marble Falls (3-0, 1-0) and Liberty Hill (3-0, 1-0) varsities are tied for first in District 14-5A Division II. The two teams are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

McCallum has played one game this season, a 14-7 loss to Austin Anderson on Oct. 2.

jfierro@thepicayune.com