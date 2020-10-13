GOLF: Marble Falls boys second, girls fourth at Lampasas Invitational
The Marble Falls High School golf teams competed in the Lampasas Invitational on Oct. 9-10. The boys finished second with scores of 312-321—633. The girls were fourth with scores of 369-365—734, the fifth-best team finish in program history.
MARBLE FALLS HIGHLIGHT
- Grant Norris finished fourth in the boys division with scores of 72-73–145. His 145 was the fifth-best 36-hole total in school history.
BOYS’ RESULTS
Grant Norris, 73-73–145; Waylon Hibbits, 71-85–156; Blake Turner 86-78–164; Isaiah Ramirez 83 (new personal best)-85-168; Coby Holley 91-91–182
GIRLS’ RESULTS
Jordi Oelschleger 89-79–168; Maddie DeBerard 86 (new personal best)-91–177; Taylor Gunter 94 (personal best)-102–196; Kross Talamantes 102-95 (new personal best)–197; Ann Marie Wollek 100-100 (new personal best)–200