GOLF: Marble Falls boys second, girls fourth at Lampasas Invitational

The Marble Falls High School boys golf team of Coby Holley (left), Isaiah Ramirez, Grant Norris, Waylon Hibbitts, and Blake Turner finished second in the Lampasas Invitational. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School golf teams competed in the Lampasas Invitational on Oct. 9-10. The boys finished second with scores of 312-321—633. The girls were fourth with scores of 369-365—734, the fifth-best team finish in program history.

MARBLE FALLS HIGHLIGHT

Grant Norris finished fourth in the boys division with scores of 72-73–145. His 145 was the fifth-best 36-hole total in school history.

BOYS’ RESULTS

Grant Norris, 73-73–145; Waylon Hibbits, 71-85–156; Blake Turner 86-78–164; Isaiah Ramirez 83 (new personal best)-85-168; Coby Holley 91-91–182

GIRLS’ RESULTS

Jordi Oelschleger 89-79–168; Maddie DeBerard 86 (new personal best)-91–177; Taylor Gunter 94 (personal best)-102–196; Kross Talamantes 102-95 (new personal best)–197; Ann Marie Wollek 100-100 (new personal best)–200