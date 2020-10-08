Elevate Church of Marble Falls giving away boxes of fresh food

Elevate Church of Marble Falls again will give away free boxes of food from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the church, 700 Gateway Parkway. Similar giveaways took place this summer. Courtesy photo

Elevate Church is giving away up to 1,500 boxes of food from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot, 700 Gateway Parkway in Marble Falls.

Each box contains fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.

“It will be on a first-come, first-served basis,” the Rev. Shane Wenger said. “I’m excited about a Tuesday night. Hopefully, we can reach more people. We’re giving away milk. The meat is precooked. We’ll have some fresh produce, some fresh vegetables. I wanted our community to be able to get it.”

Go Fresh will deliver the food via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Volunteers are needed to help load boxes into vehicles, and they can register online.

“They’ll get a free shirt for helping,” Wenger said. “Last time, we did six cars at a time. We’re working to be efficient. We want people to move through rapidly. And, if people want to pick up a box for their neighbor, they can.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is offering to deliver boxes to those who can’t pick up their own. People can request deliveries through the network’s website.

“There’s still a need in our community,” Wenger said. “We’re trying to meet it. We’re honored to serve. Sometimes, food can bring hope. We know people really need help.”

Contact Elevate Church at info@elvt.church or 512-588-0304 for more information.

