Marble Falls celebrates homecoming with stadium parade, pep rally

The 2020 Marble Falls High School homecoming court includes (front, from left) Bella Herman, Lyndsey Schwope, Bailey Goggans, Anayeli Soto, Piper Moss, (back, from left) Caleb Cuplin, Mason Neill, Gabe Perez, Tate Deering, and Andrew Rodriguez. The king and queen will be crowned during the homecoming football game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Marble Falls High School is celebrating homecoming with a parade and community pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 6. The homecoming game and king and queen coronation are Friday night. All take place at Mustang Stadium.

The parade and pep rally will be different this year under COVID-19 restrictions. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. A procession of pre-registered groups and organizations will travel around the track.

Spectators will sit in the home bleachers and must wear face coverings to enter the stadium and during the event. They must also maintain social distancing. Spectator parking is in the home lot in front of the high school. Parade participants may park in the visitors lot located off of Manzano Mile. The procession will line up in the visitors lot starting at 5 p.m. All groups must be in place by 5:45 p.m. Parade participants also must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

The homecoming game against the Austin Travis Rebels kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Listen to the game live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 7 p.m. and play-by-play from Ben Shields and Jennifer Fierro at 7:30 p.m. The Marble Falls Independent School District will offer a live stream of the game on its website.

