In person, online, or on the air: How to watch high school football

Even if Highland Lakes high school football fans can't land tickets for their team’s games, they can watch them streamed online or listen to them on the radio. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

No place shines brighter than Texas on a fall Friday night, even during a pandemic. Yet, it’s been a little difficult for high school football fans to see games in person this season.

Under COVID-19 rules, the University Interscholastic League and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools have limited stadiums to 50 percent capacity, but both have loosened restrictions for online streaming of games.

Local school officials are giving first dibs on tickets to the families of students participating in games, including athletes, band members, cheerleaders, and others.

For everyone else, here’s how to purchase them:

MARBLE FALLS

Football tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. the Tuesday before home games. Fans can purchase tickets on the Marble Falls Independent School District athletic department’s webpage. You can also watch games live online via a link on the same webpage or tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com for a live broadcast with Ben Shields and Jennifer Fierro. A pregame show starts at 7 p.m.

BURNET

Football tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. the Tuesday before each home game on the Burnet Consolidated ISD athletic department webpage. The link for a live stream will go up on the webpage the day of the game. Fans can also listen to live coverage of the game from Mark Edmondson and Roy Kiser on KMPN 95.9 FM beginning at 7 p.m.

LLANO

Fans can purchase tickets from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday during the week of a home game in the Llano High School front foyer, 2509 Texas 16. Visit the Llano ISD football ticket information webpage for details. The district will live stream games on its Facebook page. Fans can also listen to live coverage by Art Dlugach and Lance Center on 102.9 KITY FM beginning at 7:15 p.m.

FAITH ACADEMY

Fans can purchase football tickets online. School officials are working on a streaming service deal, according to Athletics Director Steve McCannon.

Some tickets might be sold at the gate, and fans are encouraged to pay by credit card to limit contact.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Fans attending games on any campus should wear face coverings and maintain at least 6 feet of distance between household groups.

“Be prepared and be flexible,” McCannon said. “What we talk about today could change.”

Check school and athletic department webpages for up-to-date information, including game cancellations and postponements.

And look for the 2020 Fall Sports Preview in the October edition of The Picayune Magazine — in mailboxes soon!

