VFW posts accepting student essay entries

Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, including in Burnet and Marble Falls, are accepting Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay submissions for the 2020-21 school year.

The Patriot’s Pen essay is for middle school students. The theme is “What is Patriotism to Me.”

Voice of Democracy is for high school students. The theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Contests are open to public, private, and home school students.

Prizes and scholarships are given at the local, district, state, and national levels. State winners advance to compete for prizes on the national level with a top scholarship of $30,000. State winners receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March to tour the nation’s capital, meet elected officials, and be recognized by the VFW and its auxiliary.

For Burnet area contest entries, email Burnet VFW Post 6974 Auxiliary Chair Kat Carter at vfwauxhl6974burnet@gmail.com or call Commander Jerry Holt at 512-588-6070 for more information.

Go to texasvfw.org/youth-scholarships for entry forms and rules and regulations.

editor@thepicayune.com