CARTS offers free rides to the polls

13 hours ago by: Alex Copeland
CARTS offering free rides to the polls

CARTS, which provides transportation in non-urban areas of Central Texas, is offering free rides to polling places during early voting and on Election Day. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) will offer free rides to and from polls during early voting and on Election Day.

Early voting is Oct. 13-30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

CARTS is a public transportation service operating in non-urban areas. It is available in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Anyone within the CARTS district will be able to use the Country Bus service. Schedules are available on the CARTS website

Schedule your Country Bus ride 24 hours in advance by calling 1-512-478-RIDE and telling the operator you wish to travel to a polling location.

For more information, visit the CARTS website or call 1-512-478-RIDE. 

alex@thepicayune.com

Alex Copeland

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls could annex 300 acres ahead of development

10 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

Marble Falls celebrates homecoming with stadium parade, pep rally

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *