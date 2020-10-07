CARTS offers free rides to the polls

CARTS, which provides transportation in non-urban areas of Central Texas, is offering free rides to polling places during early voting and on Election Day. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) will offer free rides to and from polls during early voting and on Election Day.

Early voting is Oct. 13-30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

CARTS is a public transportation service operating in non-urban areas. It is available in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Anyone within the CARTS district will be able to use the Country Bus service. Schedules are available on the CARTS website.

Schedule your Country Bus ride 24 hours in advance by calling 1-512-478-RIDE and telling the operator you wish to travel to a polling location.

For more information, visit the CARTS website or call 1-512-478-RIDE.

