Free coronavirus testing in Marble Falls on Wednesdays through Nov. 4

Anyone wanting a coronavirus test can stop by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, 700 Avenue N in Marble Falls, every Wednesday through Nov. 4. Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neither a doctor’s order nor symptoms of COVID-19 are needed for the test.

The free testing begins Wednesday, Oct. 7.

All tests are drive up, so you don’t even need an appointment. The city of Marble Falls, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Marble Falls Office of Emergency Management are sponsoring the tests, which are cheek swabs, also known as curative tests. The company conducting the tests, Curative, usually has results to the individual in 24-48 hours.

Testing is open to anyone, not just Marble Falls residents.

Visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management or call 830-693-4060 for more information.

