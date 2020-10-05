ON THE AGENDA FOR WEEK OF OCT. 5: Highland Haven, Double Horn, Marble Falls EDC
The cities of Highland Haven and Double Horn and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. are holding government meetings this week. Whether virtual, in person, or a combination, all meetings follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols and Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Agenda highlights, times, and how to attend are listed below.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7 p.m.
Highland Haven City Council
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
On the agenda:
- consider approval of Ken Nickel as planning and zoning commission chairman
- discuss short-term and weekend rentals
- discuss proposed sales tax item on Nov. 3 ballot
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Noon
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls
On the agenda:
- presentation on downtown businesses
- discussion and possible action on sales contract with P6 Properties for lot in Marble Falls Industrial Park
Thursday, Oct. 8
7 p.m.
Double Horn City Council
This is a teleconference meeting. The public can dial in by phone to 866-607-3969. No PIN needed.
Check the city of Double Horn website for the agenda when its posted.