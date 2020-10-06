Kingsland American Legion reopens with new number, same focus

Taking toiletry gifts to a senior care center are Kingsland American Legion Auxiliary 437 finance officer Anna Janto (left), President Denise Wheeler, Sergeant at Arms Sherry DeMoss, and member Willamae Harber. Courtesy photo

Kingsland American Legion Post 437 has a new phone number for veterans’ services and reopened two days a week after a spring and summer of struggling under COVID-19 restrictions. November a year ago, the post was focused on recruiting new members and repairing its facility in hopes of renewing its one-time central role in the Kingsland community.

“We were going good after the last Picayune article,” Post Commander Mike Wheeler said. “We had 20 new members, we fixed the roof. Then, COVID hit.”

With the help of a supportive auxiliary, the post has picked up where it left off, once again holding events with a continued focus on helping veterans, which did not stop despite the pandemic.

The post’s new phone number — 325-267-9359 — offers three prompts for voice mail messages: 1 for veteran services, 2 for the commander, and 3 for information about renting the hall.

The post is now open two days a week: from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 4-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Services that both post and auxiliary members have provided over the past few months include raising money for the Share the Harvest Food Pantry in Kingsland, handing out toiletries at a nearby senior center, and holding a well-attended motorcycle poker run.

They also sponsored five participants in Boys State, which was virtual this year because of the pandemic.

The auxiliary also took gift cards to night-shift nurses in Burnet.

“We found that the late-shift workers were being forgotten,” auxiliary President Denise Wheeler said.

In the works are several giveaways, including golf games at local courses and a quilt.

“The auxiliary plans to continue our support of the food pantry,” Wheeler said. “And, we are looking for veterans’ families who might need holiday help.”

American Legion Post 437 is located at 138 Legion Loop in Kingsland. Post meetings are 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting. You may also call the post at 325-267-9359.

suzanne@thepicayune.com