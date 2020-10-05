Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center needs volunteers

Keeping donated items flowing from the drop-off dock to thrift store shelves is just one of the vital services Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center volunteers such as Gene Schaffner provides. The center needs more volunteers. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center in Marble Falls needs more volunteers. The center provides services for both resident and non-resident victims of abuse and sexual assault.

Trained staff work one on one with clients through counseling and similar programs. Volunteers are needed to step in and serve in a number of areas to free staff time so they can focus on clients.

“If one of our staff is taking a client to an appointment or to pick up meds, that means they’re not here helping someone who may need immediate assistance,” said Kim Kankel, the center’s volunteer coordinator. “Now, if we have a volunteer who can take a client on that errand, that means the staff member or counselor can stay and handle those other things.”

Volunteers are especially needed to organize the donation drop-off storage area, maintain landscaping and the facility’s exterior, or drive clients to appointments, to pick up prescriptions, or on similar errands.

The Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center provides a number of services to victims of abuse, but the center needs more volunteers such as Kathy Lindenmouth (left) and Gene Schaffner, pictured here with Executive Director Kathrine Cholcher and volunteer coordinator Kim Kankel. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Workers are also needed in the Good Neighbor Thrift Shop. Proceeds from the store support the center’s mission, which has grown over the years from providing emergency shelter to domestic and sexual abuse victims to offering educational outreach and legal support and counseling. These services are free to clients.

“Volunteers are critical to what we do here,” Executive Director Kathrine Cholcher said. “There are so many roles for volunteers, from directly serving clients, fundraising, and helping in the thrift store.”

Volunteers go through an application process and background check. Then, Kankel and Cholcher work with volunteers to determine what hours and roles best suit them. Taking hotline calls requires extra training.

Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Kankel at kkankel@nctv.com or 830-693-3656. Another way to support the Highland Lakes Crisis Center is shopping at its thrift store, 502 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. The store is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The donation drop-off is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

For big donations, call ahead so the center can have enough people on hand to help unload.

