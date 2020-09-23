FOOTBALL: Smoking for Jesus 52, Coastal Christian 6

Smoking for Jesus beats Coastal Christian

Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School junior defensive end Charles Frazier Jr. (2) leads the Eagles in tackles with 27 through four games. Courtesy photo

Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School of Burnet County (4-0) defeated Coastal Christian Home School (0-1) 52-6 on Sept. 19. 

SMOKING FOR JESUS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sophomore quarterback Isaac Legier completed 16 of 22 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns and had two carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. 
  • Junior Marvin Glaspie III caught seven passes for 70 yards and four touchdowns.

NEXT UP

Smoking for Jesus hosts Austin Royals (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 25, at Wallace Riddell Park, 709 Northington St. in Burnet. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

