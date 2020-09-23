FOOTBALL: Smoking for Jesus 52, Coastal Christian 6
Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School of Burnet County (4-0) defeated Coastal Christian Home School (0-1) 52-6 on Sept. 19.
SMOKING FOR JESUS HIGHLIGHTS
- Sophomore quarterback Isaac Legier completed 16 of 22 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns and had two carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
- Junior Marvin Glaspie III caught seven passes for 70 yards and four touchdowns.
NEXT UP
Smoking for Jesus hosts Austin Royals (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 25, at Wallace Riddell Park, 709 Northington St. in Burnet. Kickoff is 7 p.m.