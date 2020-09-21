CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet at Salado Invitational

Burnet High School runners Andres Urista (left), Rose Flores, and Hudson Bennett wear the medals they earned for finishing in the top 10 at the Salado Invitational on Sept. 17. Photo by Grace Gates/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School cross-country teams competed at the Salado Invitational on Sept. 17. The Lady Dawgs finished fourth and the Bulldogs were sixth in their respective divisions. Sophomore Hudson Bennett captured gold.

UP NEXT

Hudson Bennett will run at 8:30 a.m. at the Round Rock McNeil meet Friday, Sept. 25, at Old Settler’s Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. The meet is for last year’s state qualifiers because it is the state meet site. Other Burnet runners will compete at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Gatesville Invitational at the Gatesville Cross Country Path on 27th Street.

BURNET RESULTS

Boys (3.1 miles)

1, Hudson Bennett, 16:50.80

7, Andres Urista, 18:19.80

17, Moses Deluna, 19:22.90

76, Diego Chavira, 22:20.50

80, Matthew Silva, 22:32.00

83, Devin Petterson, 22:43.60

Girls (2 miles)

10, Rose Flores, 13:28.80

39, Brynn Holland, 14:39.90

40, Autumn Stires, 14:40.20

45, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:56.30

46, Zoe Nichol, 14:56.40

48, Juliana Suazo, 14:57.20

49, Caroline Rojas, 14:59.50

55, Lainey Rye, 15:10.0

70, Kaycie Banton, 15:55.80

80, Halaina Rojas, 16:25.50

