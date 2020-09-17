CROSS COUNTRY: Marble Falls boys third at Cedar Park

The Marble Falls High School cross-country team finished third overall at the Cedar Park Invitational paced by senior Shea Johnson (center, with medal). Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Marble Falls High School boys varsity cross-country team finished third at the Cedar Park Invitational on Sept. 12. The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 9 in a Class 5A poll, were paced by senior Shea Johnson, who was 10th overall in the race, followed by junior Sam Valdez at 13th. The Lady Mustangs were seventh in their division, paced by senior Jennifer Arreguin, who was 51st overall.

UP NEXT

Marble Falls at Round Rock McNeil meet Sept. 25-26 at Old Settler’s Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock.

MARBLE FALLS TIMES AND FINISHES

VARSITY BOYS

10, Shea Johnson, 17:01.20

13, Sam Valdez, 17:11.90

16, Austin Flores, 17:18.40

19, Eric Nickowski, 17:22.50

29, Jet Zurita, 17:55.60

39, Nick Dahl, 18:24.00

40, Johnathan Randolph, 18:25.20

VARSITY GIRLS

51, Jennifer Arreguin, 22:55.50

53, Alexandra Ellis, 23:05.60

54, Sayra Salazar, 23:19.00

55, Mila Dueshop, 23:28.30

58, Lindsay Randolph, 24:4.80

59, Nazalia Gonzales, 33:05.90

61, Kendra Vasquez, 33:30.90