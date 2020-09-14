FOOTBALL: Boerne 30, Burnet 7

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Burnet vs. Boerne football 2020

Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla scores the Bulldogs’ 2-yard touchdown during the 30-7 loss to Boerne High on Sept. 11. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School football team lost 30-7 to Boerne High in a pre-district game at home Sept. 11, dropping to 2-1 on the season. 

BURNET HIGHLIGHTS

  • Senior quarterback Jaxson Denton completed 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards.
  • Senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 95 yards on 28 carries and the Bulldogs’ only touchdown, which came on a 2-yard scamper in the second quarter. That trimmed the deficit to 14-7 at the half. 

NEXT UP

Burnet vs. Brownwood in the Bulldogs’ homecoming match. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

