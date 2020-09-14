FOOTBALL: Boerne 30, Burnet 7

Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla scores the Bulldogs’ 2-yard touchdown during the 30-7 loss to Boerne High on Sept. 11. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School football team lost 30-7 to Boerne High in a pre-district game at home Sept. 11, dropping to 2-1 on the season.

BURNET HIGHLIGHTS

Senior quarterback Jaxson Denton completed 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards.

Senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 95 yards on 28 carries and the Bulldogs’ only touchdown, which came on a 2-yard scamper in the second quarter. That trimmed the deficit to 14-7 at the half.

NEXT UP

Burnet vs. Brownwood in the Bulldogs’ homecoming match. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.