FOOTBALL: Boerne 30, Burnet 7
The Burnet High School football team lost 30-7 to Boerne High in a pre-district game at home Sept. 11, dropping to 2-1 on the season.
BURNET HIGHLIGHTS
- Senior quarterback Jaxson Denton completed 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards.
- Senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 95 yards on 28 carries and the Bulldogs’ only touchdown, which came on a 2-yard scamper in the second quarter. That trimmed the deficit to 14-7 at the half.
NEXT UP
Burnet vs. Brownwood in the Bulldogs’ homecoming match. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.